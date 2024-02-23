Real Housewives Star: Cohen Asked Me to Watch Him Have Sex

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has made a claim of sexual harassment against Andy Cohen, the show's executive producer. In 2022, an "obviously inebriated" Cohen sent Glanville a video message stating "his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via Facetime," Glanville's lawyer wrote in a letter to NBCUniversal, Shed Media, and Shed's parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, on Thursday, per Variety . The letter said Glanville felt "disgusted" and "trapped" as Cohen was her boss and "exercised complete and total control over her career," per People . Cohen quickly responded on X , saying the message featuring Kate Chastain, a star of Bravo's reality TV series Below Deck, was "very clearly" a joke.

"It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi's response clearly communicated she was in on the joke," Cohen, 55, wrote. "That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize." Glanville detailed her accusation in response to allegations that she kissed and groped Caroline Manzo without consent during filming of the yet-to-air reality series the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Glanville was asked to leave the set before filming wrapped, per People. Manzo of the Real Housewives of New Jersey sued Bravo and other NBCUniversal entities, though not Glanville, alleging they "direct, encourage and/or allow" the abuse.

"There is no truth to any allegations of impropriety," Thursday's letter says. It claims NBC and Shed Media are "deliberately refashioning a series of intimate moments between two consenting adults into a #MeToo scenario" in "a transparent attempt to cut ties with Ms. Glanville in a manner intended to deny her recourse, discredit her, and ward off damaging revelations that Ms. Glanville is uniquely positioned to reveal." It goes on to state Glanville "herself has been a victim of sexual harassment at Bravo" by Cohen. A source who's seen the 2022 video backs up Cohen's assertion that it appeared to be meant as a joke, per People. (More Andy Cohen stories.)