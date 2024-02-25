One Love Remains No. 1

For a second straight week, Bob Marley: One Love exceeded expectations by claiming the No. 1 spot at the box office, overcoming two debut films and Sony's struggling Madame Web. The Paramount biopic starring Kingsley Ben-Adir pulled in $13.5 million during its second week of release. The project, which was produced for about $70 million, already eclipsed that mark, grossing nearly $72 million domestically in North America, the AP reports. It's an impressive achievement for the Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed film focused on the Rastafarian legend's story during the making of his 1977 album "Exodus" while leading up to his impactful concert in his native Jamaica. "Some of his greatest hits came out nearly 50 years ago, but his music still resonates through this film," said a senior media analyst for data firm Comscore.

Madame Web again stumbled after the superhero movie flopped last week. It was thought the Spider-Man spinoff would draw strong numbers—especially with Dakota Johnson starring as the film's lead Marvel character. But it hasn't lived up to the hype, producing just $6 million in its second week and grossing a little more than a disappointing $35 million. It was a slow week overall, the analyst said. Box office business could pick up next week, when the highly anticipated Dune: Part Two makes its long-waited debut, per the AP, which would be a good bet to end the top spot reign by One Love.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

