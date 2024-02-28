OpenAI wants to see the New York Times' copyright infringement lawsuit against it dismissed, and it laid out its case—and an accusation of its own—in a Monday court filing . In it, the maker of ChatGPT accused the Times of hacking OpenAI's products in order to formulate the substance of its claim. Here's the meat of OpenAI's allegation from its filing:

CNBC reports the "hacking" that OpenAI references could also be referred to in less-charged ways: as prompt engineering or red-teaming, which CNBC defines as "a common way for artificial intelligence trust and safety teams, ethicists, academics, and tech companies to 'stress-test' AI systems for vulnerabilities."

Ian Crosby, a lawyer for the Times, prevents a view in that vein as quoted by the Times: "What OpenAI bizarrely mischaracterizes as 'hacking' is simply using OpenAI's products to look for evidence that they stole and reproduced the Times' copyrighted works," he said. "And that is exactly what we found." The Wall Street Journal mentions OpenAI included other arguments in favor of dismissal, including an assertion that the Times' allegations were more than three years old. (More OpenAI stories.)