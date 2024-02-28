Longest-Serving Senate Leader Ever to Hang Up His Hat

Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in history who maintained his power in the face of dramatic convulsions in the Republican Party for almost two decades, will step down from that position in November. The AP reports McConnell, who turned 82 last week, is set to announce his decision Wednesday. "One of life's most underappreciated talents is to know when it's time to move on to life's next chapter," he said in prepared remarks obtained by the AP. "So I stand before you today ... to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate." What you need to know: