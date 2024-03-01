Vanderpump Rules' 'Scandoval' Turns Into Legal Drama

A reality television scandal (known as "Scandoval") has turned into a legal drama, with one of the stars of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules suing two of the reality show's other stars, alleging they produced and distributed revenge porn against her. If almost none of that sentence made any sense to you, read on:

What is Vanderpump Rules? The show started in 2013 as a spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, on which Lisa Vanderpump starred. The new show focused on her West Hollywood restaurant and the bartenders and waiters who worked there; in the years since, it has expanded its focus to another Vanderpump restaurant and features past workers as well as current staff, per Bravo.