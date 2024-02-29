Where in the World Is Kate Middleton? Rumors Swirl

Kate Middleton hasn't been seen in public since Christmas Day, which of course has led to wild speculation online about what's going on, the New York Times reports. The British royal family revealed in January that the Princess of Wales had undergone abdominal surgery and would be hospitalized for as long as two weeks, with no plans to return to public duties until sometime after Easter. But then her husband, Prince William, pulled out of a planned appearance at a memorial service at the last minute Tuesday, citing only a "personal matter" as the reason, and the conspiracy theories about Kate really started gaining steam, Forbes reports. The memorial service was a "major" one, for Greece's King Constantine, and William had been scheduled to do a reading, Slate reports.

The conspiracy theories swirling around Kate hypothesize that she's missing, or even possibly dead, though there are also more lighthearted ones (like, perhaps, that she's just growing out bangs). As Heather Schwedel explains at Slate, it is a bit odd that the palace hasn't even released the most cursory of photographs of the princess in the more than a month since her surgery: "We're talking about a woman who famously stepped out for photographs with immaculate hair and makeup mere hours after giving birth." Adding to the oddness is the contrast with King Charles, who has returned to some official duties following his cancer diagnosis and who has in general been seen as much more open about his health issues of late. For a roundup of social media comments on the situation, see Forbes; for an amusing and detailed explainer of all this, see Slate. The official word from the palace continues to be that Middleton is recovering and doing well. (More Kate Middleton stories.)