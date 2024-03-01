To Listen to This Song, You'll Have to Buy a Slice

What goes better together than headbanging and pizza? Nothing as much as the latest production from Belushi Speed Ball, a thrash metal band that's come up with a most unique way to deliver its latest single. Gizmodo reports that the band—apparently named after the drug combo that helped lead to the demise of late SNL star John Belushi—released its new song, "My Favorite Color Is Pizza," embedded within a dried-out, pepperoni-topped slice, complete with a mini speaker and "Play" button.

"Each slice is encased in resin to preserve freshness," the band assures on its website, which hawks the pizza/song for $75 "or more" (ostensibly meaning you could throw a few more bucks the band's way if you wanted to). The stunt is apropos—after all, the band is considered to fall within the "pizza thrash" subgenre of metal music, which Gizmodo describes as "a semi-derogatory name for bands that lean on cultural references from the '80s."

Why the name Belushi Speed Ball may ring a bell, even if you're not a heavy-metal aficionado: The band is also known for releasing "Ravioli Ravioli Give Me the Formuoli" last year, an homage to a line of dialogue from an old SpongeBob SquarePants episode, as well as for cramming songs into Furby dolls and Dunkaroos snacks. Feel like listening to the new tune the old-fashioned way, without having to navigate desiccated cheese and meat slices? Check out the group's official YouTube video. (More strange stuff stories.)