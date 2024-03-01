Cops Make Gruesome Finds in Long Island Park

Police in Long Island have found multiple body parts and they're trying to determine how many victims they belong to. Suffolk County police say a girl walking to school Thursday morning found a severed left arm close to a road near Southards Pond Park in Babylon, the AP reports. The high school student, who was with a group of other teens, called her father, who called 911. Later Thursday, a police dog found a leg in a pile of leaves on the other side of the park, near Babylon Elementary School. Hours later, a right arm was found further into the woods from where the other arm was found.

But the grim finds didn't end there. NBC New York reports that a head and an arm were found at the park on Friday. Investigators believe the head, leg, and one of the arms are from a woman. The other arms are from a man, or possibly two men. Police are treating the cases as homicides. They say they hope to identify the victims via DNA testing and tattoos on the arms. One neighbor told ABC7 that she recently stopped walking her dogs in the park because "there's definitely a bad vibe right here." She added, "Like the last two weeks for sure. I stopped walking here by myself because there's just weirdos."

In a letter to parents, Babylon District Superintendent of Schools Carisa Manza said the "extremely unsettling" situation may be causing "extreme anxiety" among students, especially those who are directly affected, PIX11 reports. "We applaud them for their diligence in reporting their disturbing discovery to our building administration and law enforcement," Manza said.