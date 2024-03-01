Dozens of Capitol Rioters May Have to Be Resentenced

An appeals court ruling on Friday in the case of one of the Capitol rioters means that more than 100 defendants in the Jan. 6 violence may be resentenced, reports the Washington Post. In many of the cases, the sentence isn't expected to change at all. Some defendants, however, may see a reduction as a result of the ruling from the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

This case: The ruling involves Larry Brock, who entered the Capitol in combat gear while carrying zip ties. Last year, the retired Air Force officer was sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted of charges including obstruction of an official proceeding. Brock engaged in no violence on that day.

The ruling involves Larry Brock, who entered the Capitol in combat gear while carrying zip ties. Last year, the retired Air Force officer was sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted of charges including obstruction of an official proceeding. Brock engaged in no violence on that day. An enhancement: Brock appealed his sentence because the judge, at prosecutors' request, had applied a sentencing enhancement, finding that Brock interfered with the "administration of justice." The appeals court on Friday ruled that the enhancement shouldn't have been used, per Fox News.