Another Super Tuesday is upon us. Fifteen states and one US territory vote on this, the biggest voting day of the 2024 presidential primary season, and while the overall picture of what's to come is fairly predictable—President Biden and Donald Trump will continue what appears to be their inevitable march toward a rematch, most likely—there are still questions to be answered and insights to be gleaned. A look at the coverage surrounding Tuesday's contests:

3 questions the day might answer: That's how USA Today frames its preview of Super Tuesday, and those questions are: Will Nikki Haley drop out if she fails to score any big wins? Will Trump start moving more toward the center if he does score a number of big wins, in a bid to court more moderates and independents in the general election? The third question looks away from the presidential primary to wonder who will advance in California Senate race, in which a number of big names are running for Dianne Feinstein's old seat.