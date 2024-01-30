Make no mistake: President Biden would love to get an endorsement from Taylor Swift, as he did in 2020. In fact, his team views that as the "biggest and most influential endorsement" to be had in the coming election, the New York Times reports. That may play some small part in the conspiracy theory being floated by Swift's critics on the far right—that she's in cahoots with the NFL to rig games in favor of boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs, all in a bid to help Biden defeat Donald Trump. Also, the relationship with Kelce may have been cooked up as part of the plan, perhaps by the Pentagon. It's a lot to unpack.

"I wonder who's going to win the Super Bowl next month," tweeted Vivek Ramaswamy. "And I wonder if there's a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let's see how it ages over the next 8 months."