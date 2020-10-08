(Newser) – Taylor Swift used a plate of cookies to help make her first-ever public presidential endorsement ahead of the vice presidential debate on Wednesday. In a tweeted photo, the singer held the plate of blue custom cookies, reading "Biden Harris 2020." She also shared a cover of V Magazine's latest issue, in which she appears with the word "vote" superimposed on her face, per CBS News. "I spoke to @vmagazine about why I'll be voting for Joe Biden for president," she wrote. "So apt that it's come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot." Swift—who received Biden's thanks—is one of 12 public figures to be given their own cover of V Magazine's "Thought Leaders" issue, which focuses on activism, per People.

"The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included," Swift tells the magazine. She also stresses the need for "a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first." She adds she will "proudly vote" for Biden and Harris, who can give America "a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs." The magazine also features interviews with Chris Evans, Janelle Monae, Megan Rapinoe, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jaden Smith. (Swift previously blasted Trump over a tweet and called for the removal of "racist" statues.)

