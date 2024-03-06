Big Showdown Now Set in NC Governor's Race

The Democratic attorney general and the Republican lieutenant governor won North Carolina's primaries for governor on Tuesday, the AP projects, setting the stage for what will be an expensive and high-stakes November contest in a state that the two parties see as a pivotal battleground. Josh Stein and Mark Robinson, each of whom turned back multiple party rivals, will present a stark contrast for voters in the ninth-largest state's fall elections.

Stein is a longtime member of North Carolina's political scene, a lawyer with the endorsement of term-limited Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and a long history of consumer advocacy before and during his time as AG. He'd be the state's first Jewish governor if elected.