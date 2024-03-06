Biden Loses in ... American Samoa?

President Biden didn't make it through Super Tuesday without a defeat—though it wasn't a place on the radar of many pundits. Entrepreneur Jason Palmer defeated him in the Democratic caucuses in the US territory of American Samoa, the AP reports. Palmer scored 51 votes to Biden's 40. For the record, the Hill notes that Biden also lost the territory in 2020 to Michael Bloomberg. American Samoa has no electoral votes, but it can send 11 delegates to the Democratic National Convention, the latter outlet notes.

Palmer, 52, lives in Baltimore and has worked in the fields of tech and education mostly, per the AP. More to the point in regard to Super Tuesday, he also appears to have campaigned in the US territory. "Washington DC is long overdue for a president who will be an advocate for American Samoa," he tweeted Monday, referencing a meet-and-greet there. See a campaign video here. (More Election 2024 stories.)