"She's young, female, and full of energy—opposite of everything Joe Biden is," Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin says of his colleague Sen. Katie Britt, who will deliver the GOP response to President Biden's State of the Union address. The 42-year-old from Alabama is the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the Senate, and insiders tell the Hill that beyond the usual GOP talking points on issues including immigration, her response will have two main themes: that Biden is too old, and that he's out of touch with ordinary Americans.

Britt isn't well known outside her home state, and the response will be her "first national introduction to voters," per the Hill. She was endorsed by Trump in 2022 and there are rumors she could be a contender for his running mate. She says she's honored: In a statement, Britt said she was "truly honored and grateful for the opportunity" to deliver the speech, Fox News reports. She said she plans to make "hardworking parents and families" the focus of her remarks