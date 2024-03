George Santos may not be a congressman anymore, but he spent Thursday night among his former colleagues. The AP explains the expelled former representative still retains House floor privileges as an ex-member of Congress, and he was among those who attended the State of the Union, clad in a dark coat, cream trousers, and a sparkling collar. USA Today reports Santos' appearance marks his first time in the Capitol building since his December ouster.

ABC News reports prior to the start of the speech, Santos was at one point seen sitting on the GOP side near the aisle, "his normal position when he was a voting lawmaker." The Hill reports that when he was asked why he decided to make a surprise appearance, Santos had this to say: "It's the State of the Union, why not. It's a privilege." To lose that privilege, Santos would need to be convicted of one of the 23 criminal counts he faces; he has pleaded not guilty and is slated to go on trial in September. (More George Santos stories.)