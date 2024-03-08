Report: Sen. Menendez Won't Seek Another Term

Sen. Bob Menendez has so far defied calls to resign amid corruption and obstruction of justice allegations, but his days in politics could be numbered. The New York Post , citing a source close to the 70-year-old New Jersey Democrat, reports that Menendez won't be running for a fourth term. The senator told Forbes on Thursday that he's not going to quit but re-election is "another question." Asked when he would make the decision, he said, "When I decide, then everybody will know." Menendez and his wife, Nadine, are scheduled to go on trial in May. Prosecutors say the senator accepted bribes to help businessmen land deals linked to the governments of Egypt and Qatar.

Menendez beat corruption charges in a mistrial in 2017 and was re-elected the following year, but it appears that New Jersey voters have had enough, Politico reports. In a poll of New Jersey voters taken just before the senator was hit with more charges in a superseding indictment this week, 75% said he was probably guilty and 63% said he should resign. His approval rating in the Monmouth University poll was just 16%, the lowest on record. The Democratic primary for the Senate seat is on June 4 and competition is heating up, the AP reports. The two leading candidates are US Rep. Andy Kim and Tammy Murphy, the state's first lady.