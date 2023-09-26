Bad News for Menendez: Cory Booker Says He Must Go

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is fast losing the support of fellow Democrats amid his new bribery charges. The biggest blow came Tuesday when Cory Booker—the junior New Jersey senator who has long been a staunch supporter of Menendez—joined the chorus, reports Politico. "The details of the allegations against Senator Menendez are of such a nature that the faith and trust of New Jerseyans as well as those he must work with in order to be effective have been shaken to the core," Booker said, per the New York Times. "I believe stepping down is best for those Senator Menendez has spent his life serving."