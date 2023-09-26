Bad News for Menendez: Cory Booker Says He Must Go

Fellow Democratic senator from New Jersey has long been a staunch supporter
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 26, 2023 11:25 AM CDT
Bad News for Menendez: Cory Booker Says He Must Go
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., thinks his fellow New Jersey Democrat should resign.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is fast losing the support of fellow Democrats amid his new bribery charges. The biggest blow came Tuesday when Cory Booker—the junior New Jersey senator who has long been a staunch supporter of Menendez—joined the chorus, reports Politico. "The details of the allegations against Senator Menendez are of such a nature that the faith and trust of New Jerseyans as well as those he must work with in order to be effective have been shaken to the core," Booker said, per the New York Times. "I believe stepping down is best for those Senator Menendez has spent his life serving."

On Tuesday morning alone, no fewer than 10 Democratic senators called for Menendez to resign, reports the Hill. In addition to Booker, they are Sens. Tammy Baldwin, Bob Casey, Jon Tester, Jacky Rosen, Elizabeth Warren, Martin Heinrich, Mark Kelly, Michael Bennet, and Amy Klobuchar. Before them, Democratic Sens. John Fetterman, Sherrod Brown, and Peter Welch had previously said he should resign. As recently as Monday, Menendez remained defiant, insisting he was innocent of the charges. He said the $500,000 in cash found in his house was his own legitimately earned money. (Read more Bob Menendez stories.)

