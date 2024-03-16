$2.99 Trader Joe's Totes Going for a Lot More on eBay

The newest viral collectable is a humble canvas tote bag from Trader Joe's that can fit about a dozen apples inside. And like its older must-have sibling, the Stanley Cup, people are cashing in on the craze after the limited-edition bags sold out immediately upon hitting shelves in February, NBC News says. While prices vary, one listing was asking for $999.99 (which has since been marked down to a bargain $97.99 or best offer) for the set of four colors (red, green, yellow, and blue), and at the time of this writing, one such set had already been scooped up. The bags have all the markings of a collectable—they represent a popular brand, have limited run, and come in various colors—and fans of the store have responded.