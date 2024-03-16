$2.99 Trader Joe's Totes Going for a Lot More on eBay

The newest viral collectable is a humble canvas tote bag from Trader Joe's that can fit about a dozen apples inside. And like its older must-have sibling, the Stanley Cup, people are cashing in on the craze after the limited-edition bags sold out immediately upon hitting shelves in February, NBC News says. While prices vary, one listing was asking for $999.99 (which has since been marked down to a bargain $97.99 or best offer) for the set of four colors (red, green, yellow, and blue), and at the time of this writing, one such set had already been scooped up. The bags have all the markings of a collectable—they represent a popular brand, have limited run, and come in various colors—and fans of the store have responded.
The New York Times ran a story on the totes when they first appeared, speaking to influencers who write specifically to that fanbase. "There were so many people surrounding the display, and they were grabbing them so fast," said Thaddeus Yan, who visited a dozen locations before finally nabbing four for himself, and one for a friend. "I took all the ones I could get." NBC notes that the grocery chain responded to its popular products being marked up in 2021. The post says resale of its products at "exorbitant prices" is done "without our approval or authorization and outside the controls of our quality-minded supply chain." (More Trader Joe's stories.)