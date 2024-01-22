Stanley drinking vessels are the hot fad at the moment, but someone may have become a bit too obsessed. Police in Roseville, California, last week announced that an arrest was made after workers at a local retail store spotted a woman leaving the establishment with a shopping cart crammed with the beverage containers, without making the requisite stop at the cash register, per NBC News . "The suspect refused to stop for staff and stuffed her car with the stolen merchandise," the Roseville PD said in a Sunday statement .

Cops were called, and one officer spotted the suspect as she tried to turn onto a nearby highway, per the police. They say when the suspect's car was searched, they turned up "65 Stanley products" worth about $2,500. A 23-year-old Sacramento woman was arrested on suspicion of grand theft. "While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits," the police department noted in its statement. The Los Angeles Times, meanwhile, reports that the Stanley cups have been posting sale prices of up to $5,000 on eBay. (Read more strange stuff stories.)