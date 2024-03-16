Relief Efforts Begin After Fatal Tornadoes

Residents in a swath of the central US hit by deadly tornadoes were cleaning up, assessing damage, and helping neighbors on Saturday. But it will be a long recovery from the storms that ripped through parts of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Arkansas, the AP reports. Thursday night's storms claimed three lives in the Indian Lake area of Ohio's Logan County, one of the hardest-hit regions, and about 40 people were injured and dozens of homes damaged in one Indiana community. Tornadoes were also reported in Illinois and Missouri.

Samantha Snipes, 33, said that when she heard the tornado warning, she called her father, Joe Baker, who lives seven minutes away, and told him to take cover. He said he was going into a closet in her childhood home; then the phone cut out. She and her husband tried to drive down the main road to reach him but couldn't. They were able to get through the back way after the tornado passed. "It looked like out of a movie, like Twister," she said. "My dad's garage was leveled. The back of his house is gone. Like everything's gone." They climbed over everything screaming for him. When they found him, he wasn't injured, and he told them to stop crying, she said.

Steve Wills, a pastor who owns a vacation home down the road on Orchard Island, said Saturday he was bringing a family crew to finish cleaning up and cover a hole in the roof. "We're saddened for the families that lost people. There's three deaths in our community. You know, that breaks our heart," Wills said. The community has been really helpful, Snipes said. The school superintendent was dropping off food, clothes, and diapers, she said. The night of the tornado, neighbors on her dad's street were going house to house shutting off the gas. "Everybody on this road is safe. You know neighbors helping neighbors is what it's been," she said.