Georgia Seals It for President Biden

This story has been updated with new developments. President Biden, facing no serious opposition, clinched the Democratic nomination Tuesday with a victory in Georgia's primary. The AP called the race for Biden soon after polls closed at 7pm Eastern. CBS News projects that the state's delegates will give the president the 1,968 delegates needed to make him the presumptive nominee. Biden also won the primaries in Mississippi and Washington state later Tuesday. In a statement, Biden celebrated clinching the nomination and described Donald Trump, who secured the GOP nomination later Tuesday , as a threat to democracy.

Trump is "running a campaign of resentment, revenge, and retribution that threatens the very idea of America," Biden said, per the AP. "I am honored that the broad coalition of voters representing the rich diversity of the Democratic Party across the country have put their faith in me once again to lead our party—and our country—in a moment when the threat Trump poses is greater than ever." As of this writing, "uncommitted" had 7.5% of the Democratic vote in Washington state. (More Election 2024 stories.)