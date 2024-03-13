Trump Secures Republican Nomination

(This story has been updated throughout with new details.) Donald Trump on Tuesday won enough delegates to clinch the Republican nomination for president for the third straight time, winning Republican primaries in Georgia, Mississippi, and Washington state, the AP reports. Before Tuesday's votes, the president was 126 delegates short of the 1,215 needed. Hawaii's Republican caucuses are also Tuesday and will finish at 2am Eastern. President Biden secured the Democratic nomination with a win in Georgia but the math was a little more complicated for Trump. From the AP:

In Georgia and Washington, a candidate can win all of a district's delegates by winning a vote majority in that district. In Mississippi, a candidate can win all 12 district delegates by winning a statewide vote majority. In all three states, if a candidate doesn't meet the required vote-majority threshold, the district delegates are allocated in proportion to the vote in that district. Hawaii allocates its six district delegates proportionally according to caucus results, regardless of whether a candidate receives a vote majority.

Georgia, Mississippi, and Washington account for 142 delegates. Trump needed to, and did, win all but five of them in order to clinch the nomination before Hawaii finished caucusing.

Nikki Haley, meanwhile, had as of this writing won 22% of the vote in Washington state and 13% in Georgia, despite having ended her presidential campaign.