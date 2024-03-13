Man Who Plotted to Create 'Massive Hybrid Sheep Species' Sentenced

UPDATE

Oct 1, 2024 1:00 AM CDT

The Montana rancher who cloned a protected species of sheep as part of a plot to create a "massive hybrid sheep species" for trophy hunting was on Monday sentenced to six months in federal prison. Arthur "Jack" Schubarth, 81, will serve the sentence in a Bureau of Prisons medical facility, 9 News reports. He was also fined $20,000 and ordered to pay the US Fish and Wildlife Foundation $4,000. He said before he was sentenced that he was ashamed of his actions, adding, "I will have to work the rest of my life to repair everything I've done." His sentence was about a quarter of what sentencing guidelines allowed for, per the Daily Montanan. The cloned sheep was confiscated by federal authorities and will eventually be transferred to a zoo, the AP reports. Its hybrid offspring were sold to buyers in multiple states; those remaining on Schubarth's ranch will be slaughtered.

Mar 13, 2024 12:43 PM CDT

An 80-year-old Montana man has pleaded guilty to two felonies in what federal prosecutors describe as an "audacious scheme to create massive hybrid sheep species to be sold and hunted as trophies." Prosecutors say that in a plot that began more than a decade ago, Arthur "Jack" Schubarth illegally imported sheep parts from central Asia to launch a cloning operation, Gizmodo reports. A lab used the parts from Kyrgyzstan to create cloned embryos of Marco Polo argali sheep, which are protected under endangered species laws and prohibited in Montana. The mountain sheep are the largest in the world, and "average males can weigh more than 300 pounds with horns that span more than five feet," the Department of Justice said in a news release.