'Startling' Video Shows Encounter Between Russian Jet, US F-16

Military officials have released new video of a startling encounter between a Russian fighter jet flying near Alaska and a US Air Force F-16 sent to intercept it, the AP reports. In the video released Monday, the Russian plane comes from behind the camera and swoops by the US jet, just feet from the aircraft. The video release of the close encounter Sept. 23, with the US pilot under the direction of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, comes after a series of Russian incursions into the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone just beyond US sovereign airspace. The interaction drew condemnation from NORAD's top officer and one of Alaska's US senators.

"The conduct of one Russian Su-35 was unsafe, unprofessional, and endangered all—not what you'd see in a professional air force," said Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander, NORAD and US Northern Command. The NORAD aircraft flew "a safe and disciplined" routine to intercept the Russian aircraft, he added. The close pass of the Russian jet comes just weeks after eight Russian military planes and four of its navy vessels, including two submarines, came close to Alaska as China and Russia conducted joint drills. None of the planes breached US airspace. However, about 130 US soldiers were sent along with mobile rocket launchers to Shemya Island, about 1,200 miles southwest of Anchorage. They were deployed to the Aleutian island for a week before returning to their bases.