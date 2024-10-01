Accused LA Bus Hijacker Is Charged

A man who allegedly hijacked a city bus in Los Angeles , killed a passenger, and held its driver at gunpoint last Wednesday has been charged with murder and kidnapping, authorities said. Lamont Campbell, 51, was charged with numerous felonies related to the hijacking, including carjacking, assault with a semi-automatic handgun, robbery, and felon in possession of a gun, Los Angeles county prosecutors said Monday. Campbell is alleged to have shot and killed 48-year-old Anthony Rivera, who was on his way home from work. Campbell also allegedly threatened and robbed another passenger with the weapon, the AP reports. The other passenger, who was injured and quickly released, has not been identified.

Prosecutors said Campbell first boarded the Metro bus at about 12:30am in South Los Angeles on Sep. 25, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office. After forcing the driver to continue driving by holding him at gunpoint, he led police cars on a slow chase through downtown for an hour before they were able to deploy spike strips to stop the bus and perform a hostage rescue. Los Angeles district attorney George Gascon said at a press conference Monday that Campbell had an extensive criminal record, the Los Angeles Times reported. Officials also commended the bus driver, Dennis Contreras, for his bravery and remaining calm. Campbell will be arraigned Tuesday. If convicted of all his charges, he faces a maximum sentence of 90 years, eight months to life in prison.