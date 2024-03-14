Here's Your 'Ewwww' Crime of the Day

Holding cells aren't known for their luxe accommodations, but one prisoner reportedly had an especially gross stay during his temporary detention in a Mississippi jail. Court files show that police officer Michael Christian Green has been charged with one federal count of deprivation of rights under color of law, after allegedly forcing a man in his charge to lick urine off the holding cell's floor at the Pearl police station, reports NBC News .

Per the court papers seen by the Daily Beast, Green was dispatched two days before Christmas to a local Sam's Club to respond to a call about a family disturbance. The suspect, IDed in the court filings simply as "BE," was arrested, and Green hauled him into the station, where he was placed in a holding cell. At one point, the filings note, the man knocked on the door to alert Green he had to use the bathroom, but when he got no response, he went and peed in the corner of the cell. When Green went to take the man to the station's booking section, he apparently didn't notice the urine on the floor, but another officer soon informed him of the incident. Green then brought the man back to the holding cell with some shocking demands.

"Suck it up," Green allegedly told the prisoner, who gagged as he tried to comply, the filings notes. "Don't spit it out." When BE was brought back to the booking area, he's said to have thrown up in a trash can. "Green did not have a government interest or law enforcement purpose in ordering BE to lick his own urine," the court filing (perhaps unnecessarily) notes of the incident, which was caught on security cameras. Green could see up to one year behind bars if convicted. (More unimaginable grossness stories.)