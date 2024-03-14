Menendez Might Run Anyway

Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, who faces federal trial on corruption charges in May, may yet seek reelection—as an independent. The New Jersey senator is consulting allies and preparing to gather signatures to place his name on the November ballot, NBC News reports. He'd need fewer signatures and have more time to gather them if he ran as an independent instead of as a Democrat. Asked Thursday if that's his plan, Menendez said only: "I don't have to declare what I am doing. When I do, everybody will know."

He'd face competition in the June 4 Democratic primary if he stuck with his party. US Rep. Andy Kim and Tammy Murphy, whose husband, Phil, is New Jersey's governor, have filed. Kim said that entering the race as an independent would be an example of Menendez putting what's good for him ahead of what's good for the country. "There is no way that he can win this seat," Kim told NBC. "But what he could do is jeopardize this seat and give Republicans a chance." Murphy did not immediately comment on the report.

Another Democratic senator, who's endorsed Kim, was not impressed by the possibility. Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman dared Menendez to run. "If that sleaze ball wants to pull 7%, go right ahead. And that's going to be strange trying to campaign while you're in your trial." If Menendez is on the ballot, he can fundraise and use the money to pay the legal bills from his prosecution—similar to Donald Trump's strategy. (More Bob Menendez stories.)