Woman Found Guilty of Faking Her Kidnapping

An Alabama woman accused of falsely telling police she was abducted after stopping to check on a toddler wandering along the highway is appealing her municipal court conviction in an effort to avoid a yearlong jail sentence sought by prosecutors, the AP reports. A municipal judge on Wednesday found Carlee Russell, 26, guilty of misdemeanor charges of false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident. The guilty judgement came after Russell's attorneys agreed to "stipulate and appeal" the case—a legal maneuver to move the case to circuit court where proceedings will start anew.

Russell's summer disappearance—and her story of being abducted after stopping her car to check on the child—captivated the nation before police called it a hoax. Flanked by her family and attorneys, Russell made her first court appearance Wednesday amid a heavy media presence, news outlets reported. Defense attorney Richard Jaffe said in a telephone interview they do not think jail time is appropriate. He said they agreed to an arrangement called "stipulate and appeal." It is a court agreement in which a defendant acknowledges the evidence against them, a guilty decision is entered and the case is appealed to the circuit court.

"We've requested a jury trial. That gives us an opportunity between now and then to explore all of our options and to try to work something out with the prosecution that does not involve jail time but does involve a fair restitution amount," Jaffe said. News outlets reported that prosecutors are seeking a year of jail time. Russell's attorneys said they don't think she should serve jail time for a misdemeanor offense. "We don't think jail time for a first-offender with a class A misdemeanor is reasonable because that just doesn't happen," Jaffe said. Jaffe said he understands that state prosecutors want jail time as a deterrent to potential future hoaxes. But he added that a conviction, restitution and the publicity surrounding the case will also have a deterrent effect.