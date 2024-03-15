A video that Elon Musk shared on the social media platform he owns was taken down, by the social media platform he owns. Per Bloomberg , Musk had spotted a story by NBC News that took him and right-wing influencers to task for spreading "propaganda" about the current crisis in Haiti , and he responded with a graphic clip that supposedly showed cannibalism taking place in that country's streets. "What do you call this?" Musk replied to NBC's tweet promoting its article. His tweet remains up on the site, but the video he showed with it has since been taken down by X, with a note that simply states, "This post violated the X Rules."

Bloomberg notes that although Musk himself has taken down his own posts after pushback, it's rare for his own company, which he boasts is a paragon of free speech, to take action against him. However, Musk has been fact-checked in the past by his site's own "Community Notes" feature, and he has bristled when that's happened, per Axios. Right-wing accounts have been sharing similar unverified content online recently regarding the violence in Haiti, blaming Haitian migrants "to advance their immigration agenda," notes NBC.

This all comes on the tail of months of Musk posting content criticizing the current US border policy and leaning into conspiracy theories about undocumented immigrants, per Bloomberg. Musk himself seemed to acknowledge that maybe the video crossed the line after finding out it was taken down. "You can't see the video?" he posted late Thursday, conceding, "It is very graphic, as NBC was falsely casting doubt about cannibalism." (More Elon Musk stories.)