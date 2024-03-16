Tuesday's the day that former White House aide Peter Navarro is set to report to prison , where he'll serve a four-month sentence for defying a congressional subpoena in a probe on the Jan. 6 attack at the US Capitol. But Navarro is still trying to keep himself from landing behind bars: On Friday, the 74-year-old filed an emergency application to ask the Supreme Court to intervene on his prison stay, requesting that he be allowed to stay free while he appeals his conviction, reports the AP . On Thursday, a federal appeals court rejected Navarro's ask , asserting that he hadn't shown good reason why he should remain free while he waits for his conviction appeal to play out.

The DC Circuit Court of Appeals' three-judge panel said that it partially based its decision on the fact that it didn't look likely Navarro's conviction would be overturned. The AP notes that Navarro is the second Trump aide who was convicted of a misdemeanor contempt charge: Steve Bannon was, too, but he was permitted to put off serving his own four-month sentence during his appeal. The Supreme Court said that the DOJ should respond to Navarro's filing by 2pm ET on Monday, per NBC News. If his Supreme Court play doesn't pan out, Navarro is expected to turn himself in at a Bureau of Prisons facility in Miami before 2pm on Tuesday.