Report: Man Trump Pardoned Could Help Run Convention

Paul Manafort, who was chair of Donald Trump's 2016 campaign for a few months but was in prison or under house arrest throughout the former president's 2020 run, might have a big role to play in 2024, insiders say.

Trump "determined" to bring him back. The Washington Post, citing "four people familiar with the talks," reports that Trump plans to hire Manafort as a campaign adviser, with possible roles in fundraising and at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July. The sources "described the hiring as expected and said Trump was determined to bring Manafort back into the fold," the Post reports.