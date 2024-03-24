Your Phone May Soon Open Locked Display Cases in Stores

A surge in shoplifting in some areas has store owners walking a tricky line—they must create a welcoming space for customers to shop, while also deterring theft. And though locking merchandise inside cases can spoil that friendly shopping vibe, so does using a blowtorch to clear out a New York Walgreens of their merch. Among the measures business owners are testing out is a techy product cabinet called the Freedom Case. Its touchscreen allows customers to use their phones to pop open locked cabinets that store items such as pricey lotions or medication.