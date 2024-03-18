Spring break and St. Paddy's Day must have brought the crazy, because Jacksonville Beach cops had an extremely busy Sunday night. As WJXX reports, three separate shootings occurred in the Florida city within an hour, killing one and injuring several. The beachfront, downtown, and bar area were put on lockdown Sunday night. "We've got a lot of work ahead of us to figure out everything, put all the pieces together," says a police rep. What's to know, according to police:



A man running fired off several shots, injuring no one. His gun was recovered, but he's still at large. 8:31pm: One person was killed outside Sneakers bar. Cops are hunting for three people who brandished guns.

One person was killed outside Sneakers bar. Cops are hunting for three people who brandished guns. From the mayor: "One of the important points in terms of the timeline of the three distinctly separate shootings was that the response time was little to none on all three of the occurrences. Our officers were there. They anticipated. Our mutual aid partners were here very quickly," Jacksonville Beach Mayor Christine Hoffman tells News4JAX. "So I think, to me, that quick response and the quick action by our police department should be reassuring to our visitors."