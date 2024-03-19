Congressman's Brother Fatally Shot at Family Home

Timothy Kildee, younger brother of US Rep. Dan Kildee, was fatally shot early Tuesday at his home in Vienna Township, Michigan, authorities say. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said Kildee, 57, was shot after a "yelling match'' with a family member believed to be his 27-year-old son, the AP reports. Swanson said the son showed up at Kildee's home after an alleged domestic incident in Burton, another Flint-area community, around 3am. CBS News reports that Kildee's other son reported hearing the suspect demand Kildee's wallet and car keys. The son reported hearing one gunshot, the sheriff said.

"There was some type of breakdown and or other entanglements that caused him to be so violent," Swanson said. The sheriff said the 27-year-old son took off in Kildee's truck and crashed into another vehicle minutes later. He was taken to a hospital, where he is under police watch. Swanson said the suspect is seriously injured and has not been charged yet, ABC News reports. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said charges could include murder, armed robbery, and carjacking.

"Our family is grieving and heartbroken," Dan Kildee said in a statement. "There are no words to describe the loss of a beloved brother and family member, especially in such a terrible tragedy." The Democrat has represented the district since 2013. The AP reports that the family is well-known in the area and Dale Kildee, uncle of Timothy and Dan, represented the district in Congress from 1977 to 2013. (More Michigan stories.)