Man With No Ticket Removed From Delta Flight, Arrested

Taking a photo of somebody else's boarding pass, using it to board a flight, and hiding in the lavatory earned a man a free trip to the Salt Lake County jail, not his intended destination of Austin, authorities say. According to a criminal complaint, Wicliff Fleurizard, 26, was removed from a Delta Air Lines flight at Salt Lake City International Airport and arrested on Sunday, CBS News reports. The complaint states that the Texas resident told police he had been on a snowboarding trip to Utah but had to return home urgently because family members were arriving from Florida.

He said he had a "buddy pass" for Southwest Airlines that got him through security but was unable to board two of the airline's flights because they were completely full, Fox 13 reports. According to court documents, he then surreptitiously took photos of Delta passengers' boarding passes and used one of the photos to board Flight 1683. Fleurizard "spent a significant amount of time in the lavatory while others were boarding," court documents state. The ruse was discovered when Fleurizad emerged from a lavatory as the plane was taxiing. A flight attendant offered to help him find his seat, but none was available.

Fleurizad was arrested after the plane returned to the terminal. He faces a charge of stowing away on a vessel or aircraft and remains in jail. According to court documents, he "admitted he had made a mistake and was only trying get home." Delta says it is cooperating with the FBI's "investigation into a non-ticketed individual being escorted off an aircraft." (More airline passengers stories.)