Lev Parnas: Biden Allegations Are Russian Misinformation

A Ukrainian American businessman who worked with Rudy Giuliani told the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday that the allegations against the Biden family it's investigating are false and being "spread by the Kremlin." Lev Parnas, who was convicted of fraud and campaign crimes, had tried to find incriminating information about President Biden involving Ukraine. There's nothing there, he testified in the hearing. "The American people have been lied to, by Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and various cohorts of individuals in government and media positions," Parnas said in an opening statement, NBC News reports. "They created falsehoods to serve their own interests knowing it would undermine the strength of our nation."

Russia is the source of the misinformation, said Parnas, who appeared before the panel investigating impeachment allegations at the invitation of the committee's Democrats. He criticized Fox News, including Sean Hannity, and Republicans including Rep. Pete Sessions and Sen. Ron Johnson, for knowingly "pushing a false narrative" about Joe and Hunter Biden. A Giuliani representative later called Parnas desperate, saying he's "not to be trusted." He declined to address the accusation that Giuliani knew the misinformation came from the Russian government.

The Republican effort to impeach the president is stalling, the AP reports, after the committee has failed to find solid evidence of wrongdoing. In his opening statement, Rep. Jamie Raskin, the panel's top Democrat, called the GOP impeachment effort a "comedy of errors" that is at last "crashing to an end." Instead of producing articles of impeachment, Chairman James Comer apparently is considering sending criminal referrals of the Biden family to the Justice Department, which would be mostly symbolic. "I'm hearing about Biden's family. I'm hearing about this and that," said Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. "I am not hearing the specific allegation." (More Biden impeachment stories.)