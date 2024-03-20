15-Week Abortion Limit Seems Popular, Trump Says

Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that he'd support a national ban on abortions around 15 weeks of pregnancy, voicing for the first time support for a specific limit on the procedure, the AP reports. The Republican former president has taken credit for striking down a federally guaranteed right to abortion by appointing three Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. But as he seeks the White House a third time, Trump has refrained from embracing any specific limit on abortion, warning it could backfire politically and instead suggesting he would "negotiate" a policy that would include exceptions for cases of rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother.

But in a radio interview, Trump criticized Democrats for not endorsing a ban that would limit abortions in states that allow the procedure. "We're going to come up with a time—and maybe we could bring the country together on that issue," Trump said while calling into the Sid & Friends in the Morning show on WABC. Trump went on to say: "The number of weeks now, people are agreeing on 15. And I'm thinking in terms of that. And it'll come out to something that's very reasonable. But people are really, even hard-liners are agreeing, seems to be, 15 weeks seems to be a number that people are agreeing at." At the same time, Trump seemed to suggest reluctance about a federal ban, saying it's a state issue.

Last month, Trump's campaign dismissed reports that he privately had expressed support for a ban on abortion after 16 weeks of pregnancy, calling them "fake news." Later Tuesday, after voting in Florida's Republican presidential primary, Trump was asked by a reporter about a ban on abortions at 16 weeks and said, "We'll be talking about that soon." Polling has consistently shown that most Americans believe abortion should be legal through the initial stages of pregnancy. About half of US adults said abortions should be permitted at the 15-week mark, according to an AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted last June.