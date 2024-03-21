Police Name Suspect Who Freed Inmate in Idaho Ambush

Police in Idaho have identified the suspected shooter who helped a prison inmate flee a hospital in a "brazen" attack early Wednesday. Boise police described former inmate Nicholas Umphenour, 28, as an "associate" of 31-year-old inmate Skylar Meade, the Idaho Statesman reports. In a news release , the department said a warrant had been obtained for Umphenour's arrest on two charges of aggravated battery against law enforcement and one charge of aiding and abetting an escape. Police said both men, who escaped in a gray 2020 Honda Civic with license plate number 2TDF43U, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Umphenour's most recent sentence began in 2019 after he pleaded guilty to charges including unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and grand theft, the Statesman reports. It's not clear when he was released. Meade was sentenced to 20 years in 2017 for shooting at a sheriff's sergeant during a chase. Police say Meade is a member of the white supremacist Aryan Knights prison gang and has tattoos associated with the gang, including the numbers 1 and 11 to represent the gang's initials, the first and 11th letters in the alphabet, the AP reports.

Police described Umphenour as 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds. Meade is 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds. Both men have brown hair and hazel eyes. "We are searching as quickly as we can, following every lead we can," Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said Wednesday, per ABC News. "They could be anywhere at this point." Authorities say Meade was taken to a Boise hospital after engaging in "self-injurious behavior" at a maximum-security prison. Umphenour shot and injured two Idaho Department of Correction officer in an ambush in the hospital's ambulance bay, authorities say. A third IDOC officer was shot by a Boise officer responding to a report of an active shooter. (More prison escape stories.)