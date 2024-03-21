Glassdoor was recently named one of the most innovative companies in the nation by Fast Company, but some users aren't too pleased these days with the employer review site. "Time to delete your Glassdoor account," one software professional named Monica wrote in a recent blog post, upset to find that the company has been attaching real names to user profiles without user consent, despite the fact that Glassdoor reviews are meant to be anonymous, reports Ars Technica.

Monica's story: She says she has already vanished her own decade-old Glassdoor profile after sending an email to the Glassdoor support team to have info removed from her account. Instead, she notes, the company swiped her real name from her email address and tacked that onto her profile, raising "potential concerns about data privacy and anonymity," an Electronic Frontier Foundation attorney tells Ars Technica.