US Sues Apple, Alleges an Illegal Monopoly

Justice Department says the iPhone maker stifles competition
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 21, 2024 10:02 AM CDT
Apple's iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple campus in Cupertino, California, on Sept. 12, 2023.   (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

The Justice Department on Thursday announced a sweeping antitrust lawsuit against Apple, accusing the tech giant of engineering an illegal monopoly in smartphones that boxes out competitors and stifles innovation, per the AP. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New Jersey, alleges that Apple has monopoly power in the smartphone market and uses its control over the iPhone to "engage in a broad, sustained, and illegal course of conduct."

  • 'Walled garden': The case takes direct aim at the digital fortress that Apple has assiduously built around the iPhone and other products to create what's often referred to as a "walled garden." The strategy is designed to allow Apple's hardware and software to seamlessly work together while requiring consumers to do little more than turn the devices on.

  • Higher prices: But all of the above results in higher prices for consumers because software developers and gaming companies can't offer better options for the iPhone, according to the lawsuit, per the Wall Street Journal. "The suit also claims that Apple makes it difficult for users to switch to devices that don't use Apple's operating system, such as Android smartphones," per the Journal.
  • Small steps: The Washington Post notes that Apple "has begun to open up its walled gardens, but competitors have continued to hammer the changes as insufficient." The Justice Department agrees.
  • Attorney general: "Consumers should not have to pay higher prices because companies violate the antitrust laws," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. "We allege that Apple has maintained monopoly power in the smartphone market, not simply by staying ahead of the competition on the merits, but by violating federal antitrust law. If left unchallenged, Apple will only continue to strengthen its smartphone monopoly."
  • Broader fight: With the attempt to rein in Apple's dominance, the Biden administration is escalating an antitrust siege that has already triggered lawsuits against Google and Amazon accusing them in engaging in illegal tactics to thwart competition, as well as unsuccessful attempts to block acquisitions by Microsoft and Facebook parent Meta Platforms.
