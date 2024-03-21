The Justice Department on Thursday announced a sweeping antitrust lawsuit against Apple, accusing the tech giant of engineering an illegal monopoly in smartphones that boxes out competitors and stifles innovation, per the AP. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New Jersey, alleges that Apple has monopoly power in the smartphone market and uses its control over the iPhone to "engage in a broad, sustained, and illegal course of conduct."

'Walled garden': The case takes direct aim at the digital fortress that Apple has assiduously built around the iPhone and other products to create what's often referred to as a "walled garden." The strategy is designed to allow Apple's hardware and software to seamlessly work together while requiring consumers to do little more than turn the devices on.