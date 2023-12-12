The big sports news over the weekend came from the world of baseball, where Shohei Ohtani announced he'd signed a record-shattering $700 million contract over 10 years to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now that more details of the deal are surfacing, the Wall Street Journal calls attention to an odd detail: Ohtani—who's both a star pitcher and a star hitter—will make less than some rookies next season, despite the gargantuan contract. The reason is the unusual way the contract is structured, which was reportedly Ohtani's idea. Coverage:

Deferral: Ohtani will make "only" $2 million per year for the 10 years of the contract, meaning he'll collect just $20 million of that $700 million over that span, reports the AP. The rest will be deferred until afterward—he'll collect $68 million per year from 2034 to 2043. Ohtani, a native of Japan, is currently 29 years old.