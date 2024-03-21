New York Takes a Step Toward Seizing Trump Property

The New York attorney general's office may have found something in Donald Trump's real estate portfolio it likes. New state filings in Westchester County could be a sign that it's moving toward seizing Seven Springs, Trump's golf course and private estate north of Manhattan, CNN reports. If the $464 million court judgment against Trump, his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization isn't paid, such a seizure of assets could be next. The attorney general's office filed judgments on March 6, the move a creditor would make to try to recover property.

The office already has filed a judgment in New York City, home to several of the former president's properties, including Trump Tower, but not in Florida or Illinois, court records show. Trump has four days left to come up with the judgment or get a court to approve a smaller amount for a bond he'd have to post while appealing the fraud verdict. Trump posted Thursday on social media that his decision on that would be "guided by the courts," per ABC News. State Attorney General Letitia James has said she would begin to seize Trump assets if he misses his payment deadline. That would take a while, one lawyer said. "These properties are huge, they have debt," Kevin O'Brien said, adding, "and they have tenants."