New York Takes a Step Toward Seizing Trump Property

State filing could mean Westchester County property is a target for seizure
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 21, 2024 3:55 PM CDT
New York Takes a Step Toward Seizing Trump Property
Seven Springs, a property owned by Donald Trump, is shown covered in snow in Mount Kisco, New York, in February 2021.   (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

The New York attorney general's office may have found something in Donald Trump's real estate portfolio it likes. New state filings in Westchester County could be a sign that it's moving toward seizing Seven Springs, Trump's golf course and private estate north of Manhattan, CNN reports. If the $464 million court judgment against Trump, his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization isn't paid, such a seizure of assets could be next. The attorney general's office filed judgments on March 6, the move a creditor would make to try to recover property.

The office already has filed a judgment in New York City, home to several of the former president's properties, including Trump Tower, but not in Florida or Illinois, court records show. Trump has four days left to come up with the judgment or get a court to approve a smaller amount for a bond he'd have to post while appealing the fraud verdict. Trump posted Thursday on social media that his decision on that would be "guided by the courts," per ABC News. State Attorney General Letitia James has said she would begin to seize Trump assets if he misses his payment deadline. That would take a while, one lawyer said. "These properties are huge, they have debt," Kevin O'Brien said, adding, "and they have tenants." (More Donald Trump stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X