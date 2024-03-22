The United States can expect a nice spring break from the too rainy or too dry extremes of the past, federal meteorologists predicted Thursday. After some rough seasons of drought, flooding, and fires, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook calls for a less hectic season that should be warmer and wetter, but not prone to major flooding and with drought at low levels, per the AP.

Flooding and drought: There's zero major or record flooding forecast, with much of the East and Southeast predicted to get more nuisance-type flooding that doesn't cause property damage, said Ed Clark, director of NOAA's National Water Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Meanwhile, less than a quarter of the country is in drought, with just 0.14% of the nation experiencing the highest level of drought, which is unusually low, said Jon Gottschalck of NOAA's Climate Prediction Center. In other words, a sweet spot.