Donald Trump's new joint fundraising agreement with the Republican National Committee directs donations to his campaign and a political action committee that pays the former president's legal bills before the RNC gets a cut, per a fundraising invitation obtained by the AP. The unorthodox diversion of funds to the Save America PAC makes it more likely that Republican donors could see their money go to Trump's lawyers, who've received at least $76 million over the last two years to defend him against four felony indictments and multiple civil cases. Some Republicans are already worried that Trump's takeover of the RNC, now co-chaired by his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, could shortchange the cash-strapped party.

The invite: Trump has summoned high-dollar donors to Palm Beach, Florida, for an April 6 fundraiser that comes as his fundraising is well behind President Biden and national Democrats. The invitation's fine print says donations to the Trump 47 Committee will first be used to give the maximum amount allowed under federal law to Trump's campaign. Anything left from the donation next goes toward a maximum contribution to Save America, then to the RNC, then to state political parties.