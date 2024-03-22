On Stranger Things, the character of Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, had a complicated, tumultuous relationship with Dr. Martin Brenner (aka "Papa"), played by Matthew Modine. It looks like Brown hasn't let that onscreen tension carry over into real life: Modine will serve as the officiant at his 20-year-old co-star's eventual wedding to Jake Bongiovi, reports USA Today . Modine made the announcement himself during an appearance Thursday on Access Daily , where he informed show co-hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover of his upcoming duties at the nuptials of Brown and 21-year-old Bongiovi, son of Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi.

"I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it'd be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and become husband and wife," gushed Modine, who most recently starred in Oppenheimer. It's not clear when Brown and Bongiovi, who went "Instagram official" on their dating status in November 2021, will wed. Modine, 65, who's been married himself for 44 years, noted on Access Daily, "It's such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony." He added that he's officiated one other wedding, in upstate New York during COVID. He described that experience as "weird," per People. (More Millie Bobby Brown stories.)