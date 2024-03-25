Kevin Hart Joins Elite Group of Americans

Kevin Hart wiped away tears on stage as he looked up from the bronze bust on a pedestal to the trio of comedy legends who had come to witness his professional highlight. In the VIP balcony of the Kennedy Center opera house, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle sat side by side, watching Hart accept the Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy Sunday night, the AP reports. "I didn't start doing what I was doing to get awards," Hart said. "I just fell in love with the idea of comedy." Hart rose from the open mics and comedy clubs of his native Philadelphia to become one of his country's most recognizable performers—honing a signature style that combines his diminutive height, expressive face, and motor-mouth delivery into an arena-packing stand-up act. He became the latest recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in a raucous ceremony at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Celebrities and prominent comedians joined in the tribute to Hart, with several specifically citing the comic's work ethic, positivity, and relentless dedication to his art. The show kicked off with a high energy duet by Robin Thicke and Nelly. What followed was closer to a celebrity roast than an award presentation, as a parade of comedians took easy swipes at Hart's height while others poked at the sometimes uneven quality of his prolific output. According to IMDB, Hart has appeared in 93 movies and television shows with nine in development. Now in its 25th year, the Mark Twain Prize annually honors performers who have made a lasting impact on humor and culture. Past honorees include Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Whoopi Goldberg, Bob Newhart, Carol Burnett, and Chappelle. Sunday's ceremony will be broadcast on Netflix beginning May 11.
(More Kevin Hart
stories.)