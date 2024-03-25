Agents Raid Combs' Properties

Federal agents searched homes in Miami and Los Angeles on Monday that are associated with Sean Combs, who has been accused in lawsuits of sexual assault and sex trafficking. The raid was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security, NBC News reports, under warrants issued by the Southern District of New York, as part of a federal investigation. A representative for Combs, who also goes by "Diddy," did not immediately comment on the searches; the hip-hop mogul previously denied the accusations.
Homeland Security officials did not name the subject of the investigation. KABC reported that the Los Angeles mansion searched is associated with Combs' Bad Boy Films production company. Aerial video showed armed law enforcement officers walking the Los Angeles property, per CNN. Federal officials in New York have conducted interviews concerning the allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms, per NBC. (More Sean Combs stories.)