Agents Raid Combs' Properties

Federal agents searched homes in Miami and Los Angeles on Monday that are associated with Sean Combs, who has been accused in lawsuits of sexual assault and sex trafficking. The raid was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security, NBC News reports, under warrants issued by the Southern District of New York, as part of a federal investigation. A representative for Combs, who also goes by "Diddy," did not immediately comment on the searches; the hip-hop mogul previously denied the accusations.