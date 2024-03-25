'Literally Anybody Else' Is Running for President

A Texas man has changed his name to what some voters facing a President Biden-Donald Trump rematch in November say they would prefer: Literally Anybody Else. The 35-year-old candidate, formerly known as Dustin Ebey, is an Army veteran who teaches math to seventh-graders in suburban Dallas, the Guardian reports. A Tarrant County approved the name change, and Else is trying to get on the ballot as an independent presidential candidate. "This isn't about me ... more so as it is an idea," he says. "We can do better out of 300 million people for president."

Else says he changed his name because he's not satisfied with the choices on offer this year. "There really should be some outlet for people like me who are just so fed up with this constant power grab between the two parties that just has no benefit to the common person," says Else, who describes his views as centrist. "Literally Anybody Else isn't a person, it's a rally cry," his website states. He is trying to get on the ballot in Texas, but it won't be easy. He will need to submit a petition before May 13 with 113,151 signatures from registered voters who didn't vote in either party's primary, WFAA reports.

"I'm not delusional. This will be very hard to do, but it's not impossible. My hope is to have Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and then Literally Anybody Else right underneath," Else tells WFAA. He says that the campaign is more about sending a message than winning and that if he doesn't make it onto the ballot, he hopes voters in Texas and other states will write in Literally Anybody Else to express their dissatisfaction. (More Election 2024 stories.)