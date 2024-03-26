Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces his VP pick Tuesday in his independent run for president, and multiple reports say he has settled on Silicon Valley lawyer and investor Nicole Shanahan. Mediaite first had the story, and the New York Times now reports Kennedy will indeed pick the 38-year-old.

About her: Shanahan is described by the Hill as a Democratic "mega-donor," though she helped pay for the independent Kennedy's retro Super Bowl ad. She's the founder and president of Bia-Echo Foundation and the ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin. She started the patent analytics company ClearAccessIP in 2013, which was acquired by IPwe in 2020, per Axios.

Shanahan is described by the Hill as a Democratic "mega-donor," though she helped pay for the independent Kennedy's retro Super Bowl ad. She's the founder and president of Bia-Echo Foundation and the ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin. She started the patent analytics company ClearAccessIP in 2013, which was acquired by IPwe in 2020, per Axios. Vaccines: Kennedy has voiced skepticism of vaccines, and Shanahan, while saying she is "not an anti-vaxxer," was in sync with some of his views on the matter, notes the Times. "I do think that the increase of vaccine-related injuries is very alarming, and I do think we need to understand the screening mechanisms," she tells the newspaper.